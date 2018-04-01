EuroLLVM 2018 Session Videos Now Available
Taking place last month in Bristol (UK) was the 2018 European LLVM Developers Meeting. The session videos from the EuroLLVM event are now being uploaded.

EuroLLVM 2018 featured talks ranging from a status update on the LLVM Foundation, Clang's static analyzer, optimizing OpenMP with LLVM IR, the AMD Optimizing C/C++ compiler, hardening the standard library, and more.

The 2018 EuroLLVM session videos are being uploaded to this YouTube channel.

Session details as well as PDF slide decks for many of the sessions are also available from LLVM.org.

One of the sessions many of you will probably be interested in is on the AMD Optimizing Compiler derived from LLVM. That presentation does detail some of what they carry in their version of LLVM and they also comment that they are looking to upstream their changes more aggressively moving forward.
