Etnaviv DRM Driver Will Now Work On IOMMU-Enabled Systems

It's been a while since last having anything major to report on the Etnaviv Linux driver stack reporting open-source support Vivante graphics IP. With Linux 5.17 is an important step forward with the driver now behaving properly for IOMMU-enabled systems.
While an IOMMU is important for security reasons and other purposes, the Etnaviv Direct Rendering Manager driver at present hasn't properly dealt with the DMA configuration of the virtual device and that running into issues with an IOMMU.
The Etnaviv updates for Linux 5.17 were submitted for pulling into DRM-Next this week. That pull request has the fix to enable Etnaviv to work on IOMMU enabled systems as well as a fix for spurious GPU resets. There is also an important fix to close a possible denial of service vector and also for mapping of command buffers on systems with more than 4GB of RAM.
Meanwhile in user-space the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver continues maturing and regularly seeing fixes. The current OpenGL / OpenGL ES state for Etnaviv Gallium3D can be found at mesamatrix.net. One of the notable users of the Etnaviv driver stack so far is Purism's Librem 5 smartphone.
