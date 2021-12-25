Etnaviv DRM Driver Will Now Work On IOMMU-Enabled Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 December 2021 at 05:25 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
It's been a while since last having anything major to report on the Etnaviv Linux driver stack reporting open-source support Vivante graphics IP. With Linux 5.17 is an important step forward with the driver now behaving properly for IOMMU-enabled systems.

While an IOMMU is important for security reasons and other purposes, the Etnaviv Direct Rendering Manager driver at present hasn't properly dealt with the DMA configuration of the virtual device and that running into issues with an IOMMU.

The Etnaviv updates for Linux 5.17 were submitted for pulling into DRM-Next this week. That pull request has the fix to enable Etnaviv to work on IOMMU enabled systems as well as a fix for spurious GPU resets. There is also an important fix to close a possible denial of service vector and also for mapping of command buffers on systems with more than 4GB of RAM.

Meanwhile in user-space the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver continues maturing and regularly seeing fixes. The current OpenGL / OpenGL ES state for Etnaviv Gallium3D can be found at mesamatrix.net. One of the notable users of the Etnaviv driver stack so far is Purism's Librem 5 smartphone.
1 Comment
Related News
AVX-Optimized SM3 Hashing For The Linux Kernel Nets Up To 38% Improvement
Linux 5.16-rc6 Kernel Released
Mediatek MT8192 Kompanio 820 Display Support Staged For Linux 5.17
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
Linux 5.16-rc5 Released - Cycle To Be Extended Due To The Holidays
Speculative NUMA Fault Support Proposed For Improving Tiered Memory Linux Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time