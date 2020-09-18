Etnaviv Gallium3D Adds On-Disk Shader Cache Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 September 2020 at 06:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Etnaviv as the open-source, reverse-engineered OpenGL graphics driver for Vivante graphics IP now has support for an on-disk shader cache.

Etnaviv now has shader cache support like the other Gallium3D drivers in being able to cache shaders to disk in order to speed-up subsequent reloads of games/applications by avoiding the expensive shader recompilation process when encountering the same shaders on the same driver version.

The Etnaviv shader cache is performed along their NIR code path. Making use of the Etnaviv shader cache saves 1~2 minutes when running eEQP tests on Vivante GC2000 graphics.

This cache was merged for Mesa 20.3-devel.
Add A Comment
Related News
V3DV Developers Lay Out Plans For Upstreaming The Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan Driver In Mesa
Mesa 20.1.8 Released While Waiting For Mesa 20.2
Mesa Refactors Disk Cache - Working Towards Windows Support
Mesa 20.3 Picks Up New Capabilities To Help With Display Presentation Jitter, Stuttering
Mesa 20.3 Will Let You Fake Having Less Video Memory To Help In Debugging
Mesa 20.2 Aiming For Release Next Week As Big Advancement For Open-Source GPU Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October
NVIDIA Announces $40 Billion Deal To Acquire Arm