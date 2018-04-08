Etnaviv Performance Counter Support Merged Into Mesa 18.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 April 2018 at 08:29 PM EDT.
Landing in Linux 4.15 was performance counters support in the Etnaviv DRM driver as the low-level bits for exposing the hardware counters with this reverse-engineered, open-source Vivante graphics driver. The user-space/Mesa side code has now landed too.

With Mesa 18.1 paired with Linux 4.15 or newer will now be support for exposing the hardware performance counters for seeing more characteristics about the GPU's performance in working to optimize your game/application or the driver itself for efficient usage on Vivante GC hardware.

There had been the Mesa patches while today they were finally merged.

These Etnaviv performance counters are exposed to applications through the common OpenGL AMD_performance_monitor extension.

The code can be fetched via Git and include MC / TX RA / SE / PA / SH / PE / HI counters. The bits in Mesa amount to a few hundred lines of code. Mesa 18.1 will be released around June of this year.
