Etnaviv Driver Sends Out Patches For Vivante GC7000 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 October 2017 at 05:56 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
The developers behind the open-source, reverse-engineered Etnaviv KMS+Gallium3D driver stack for Vivante graphics support have been very busy recently.

Etnaviv just recently reached OpenGL 2.0 support and then this week cleared OpenGL 2.1 support and now patches have emerged bringing up Vivante GC7000 series hardware support within their Gallium3D OpenGL driver.

The Vivante GC7000 series is what's used in the likes of the NXP i.MX8Quad, Marvel PXA1908/PXA1936, and is their latest-generation Vivante hardware. This is especially important if the Purism Librem 5 smartphone ends up shipping with an i.MX8 SoC and will need the GC7000 series graphics support.

At the top-end, the GC7600 series supports up to 256 shader cores or on the low-end is the GC7000 UltraLite with just 8 shader cores. The GC7000 series is capable of OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan, and OpenCL 1.2.

The initial 19 patches preparing for GC7000 series support can be found as of yesterday on Mesa-dev. With these patches games like ioquake3 and DarkPlaces are running, but there is also the kernel bits to still get in place for this newer Vivante hardware. This initial prep support in Mesa for GC7000 is around three thousand lines of code.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Broadcom's VC5 Gallium3D Now Supports MSAA, More OpenGL Functionality
Mesa 17.2.4 Released While Mesa 17.3 Continues To Bake
Etnaviv Gallium3D Reaches OpenGL 2.1
Freedreno Works On Context Priority Support, Plumbs Into Gallium3D
Mesa's OpenGL KHR_no_error Support Is Now "Done"
OpenGL 4.6 Didn't Make It For Mesa 17.3, But It's Getting Close
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance