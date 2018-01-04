Etnaviv DRM Updates Roll Out For Linux 4.16
Lucas Stach has submitted the DRM driver updates for Etnaviv that are requested to be pulled for Linux 4.16.

This open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante graphics driver continues getting better. Besides some basic fixes, the Etnaviv-Next 4.16 changes include occlusion query buffer support in their command stream validator, fixes/cleanups needed to turn on GPU performance profiling, and prep work for hooking in to the DRM GPU scheduler.

The DRM GPU scheduler they hope to hook up in time for Linux 4.17 is making use of AMDGPU's scheduler that has been punted off into a common code area with Linux 4.16.

The list of over two dozen Etnaviv DRM changes slated for Linux 4.16 can be found via dri-devel.
