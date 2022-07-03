Etnaviv Gallium3D Lands Async Shader Compilation With ARB_parallel_shader_compile
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 July 2022 at 04:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
For those interested in the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver that provides reverse-engineered, open-source OpenGL support for Vivante graphics IP its newest feature is supporting GLSL asynchronous shader compilation.

The Etnaviv driver continues to be improved upon for enhancing the open-source GPU driver support for the Purism Librem 5 and various other devices/SoCs relying on this Vivante graphics IP. For Mesa 22.2 the newest feature to mark off the TODO list for Etnaviv is ARB_parallel_shader_compile.

ARB_parallel_shader_compile is the OpenGL extension allowing for hints around the number of CPU threads an application/game wants to be used for shader compilation and basically better handling of shader compilation in parallel.

Christian Gmeiner who leads the development of the Etnaviv effort added this ARB_parallel_shader_compile support that was merged this week to Mesa 22.2 and now joins the likes of RadeonSI, Intel Iris, and Freedreno supporting this parallel shader compile extension.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa's Lima Gallium3D Driver Lands 4x MSAA Support
Vulkan Mesh Shaders To Closely Mirror Direct3D 12 Capabilities
PowerVR Open-Source Vulkan Driver Adds Support For The TI AM62 SoC
Imagination's PowerVR Open-Source Vulkan Driver Lands Hard Coding Infrastructure
Mesa's Venus Vulkan Driver Gets A Very Sizable Speed-Up
Mesa 22.1.2 Released With Many OpenGL / Vulkan Driver Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support
NVIDIA Lands AV1 VDPAU Hardware Acceleration In FFmpeg
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
GCC-Rust Feedback Sought - Possibly Aiming For Upstream In GCC 13
Zstd Compression Being Eyed For Use Within LLVM
Firefox 102 Available With Transform Streams, Geoclue On Linux