Equus WHITEBOX OPEN: A Line Of Coreboot/LinuxBoot-Ready Xeon Scalable Servers
21 June 2018
Equus Compute Solutions has announced the release of their new WHITEBOX OPEN server platform that is intended to be cost-optimized and an open hardware platform.

WHITEBOX OPEN servers make use of the open-source OpenBMC baseboard management controller, support Coreboot and LinuxBoot, utilize Facebook Open Compute Platform inspired features, and offer a variety of other features.

Equus WHITEBOX OPEN utilize Xeon Scalable processors and range from 1U to 2U designs and GPU-focused compute servers are coming soon.

It's an interesting line-up and fairly open hardware. A reader tipped us off this morning about these new servers and unfortunately we don't have any past hands on experience with Equus hardware to comment further. But those interested can check out these new servers via EquuCS.com and this week's press release.
