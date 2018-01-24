Epiphany Tech Preview Delivers Flatpak'ed WebKitGTK+ Browser Daily
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 January 2018 at 07:10 PM EST.
Thanks to several efforts coming together, there's now an Epiphany Technology Preview project delivering you a bleeding-edge GNOME web-browser in a sane and easily deployable manner.

Epiphany Technology Preview delivers the latest Epiphany browser code built atop the latest development release of WebKitGTK+ and is updated on a nightly basis.

This daily-updated web-browser is now possible thanks to Flatpak app sandboxing with it being easy to bundle up Epiphany and its dependencies (namely WebKitGTK+) in a safe and easily distributed manner.

Epiphany Technology Preview can run on any Linux distribution where Flatpaks are supported. More details on it via this GNOME blog post by developer Michael Catanzaro.
