Epiphany Tech Preview Delivers Flatpak'ed WebKitGTK+ Browser Daily

Thanks to several efforts coming together, there's now an Epiphany Technology Preview project delivering you a bleeding-edge GNOME web-browser in a sane and easily deployable manner.Epiphany Technology Preview delivers the latest Epiphany browser code built atop the latest development release of WebKitGTK+ and is updated on a nightly basis.This daily-updated web-browser is now possible thanks to Flatpak app sandboxing with it being easy to bundle up Epiphany and its dependencies (namely WebKitGTK+) in a safe and easily distributed manner.Epiphany Technology Preview can run on any Linux distribution where Flatpaks are supported. More details on it via this GNOME blog post by developer Michael Catanzaro.