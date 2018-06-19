Epiphany 3.29.3 Picks Up A Reader Mode, Finally Disables NPAPI Plugins
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 19 June 2018 at 12:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Epiphany 3.29.3 is now available as the latest version of this GNOME Web Browser.

Being in the middle of the GNOME 3.30 development cycle, the Epiphany 3.29.3 release is made up of many changes. First up, Epiphany now has an experimental reader mode that is inspired by Mozilla's Firefox reader mode. When viewing page sources in Epiphany, it will also now display within the web browser itself rather than the text editor.

In the name of security, Epiphany now also runs its internal JavaScript in an isolated world to block access to websites. Epiphany 3.29.1 also now disables NPAPI plug-in support by default.

The Epiphany 3.29.3 release also has several fixes, including crash fixes. A list of the GNOME 3.29.3 changes can be found via the Git tag.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
NVIDIA Contributes EGLStreams Improvements For GNOME's Mutter Wayland Support
NetworkManager 1.11.4 Brings More Linux Networking Improvements
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30
NetworkManager Now Supports Link-Local Thunderbolt Networking
Purism Introduces Its Telepathy-Using GTK3-Based Phone Dialer Plans
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Linux 4.18 Landing Restartable Sequences System Call, Yields Performance Benefits
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%
PDF Importing Improvements Head Into LibreOffice