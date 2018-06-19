Epiphany 3.29.3 is now available as the latest version of this GNOME Web Browser.
Being in the middle of the GNOME 3.30 development cycle, the Epiphany 3.29.3 release is made up of many changes. First up, Epiphany now has an experimental reader mode that is inspired by Mozilla's Firefox reader mode. When viewing page sources in Epiphany, it will also now display within the web browser itself rather than the text editor.
In the name of security, Epiphany now also runs its internal JavaScript in an isolated world to block access to websites. Epiphany 3.29.1 also now disables NPAPI plug-in support by default.
The Epiphany 3.29.3 release also has several fixes, including crash fixes. A list of the GNOME 3.29.3 changes can be found via the Git tag.
