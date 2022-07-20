Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 July 2022
Epic Games is the latest company joining the Open 3D Foundation as a premier member alongside Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft, and others.

The Open 3D Foundation was announced last year when Amazon's Lumberyard game engine was spun as open-source as the Open 3D Engine (O3DE). The Open 3D Engine continues to mature and more organizations are backing this open-source game engine effort.
With today’s world racing faster and faster towards 3D technologies, the O3DF provides a home for artists, content creators, developers and technology leaders to congregate and collaborate, share best practices and shape the future of open 3D development. This thriving community is focused on making it easier to use and share 3D assets with its partners and the Open 3D Engine (O3DE), the first high-fidelity, fully-featured, real-time, open-source 3D engine, available to every industry.

Epic Games, developer of Unreal Engine, joins the O3DF as a Premier member to further interoperability and portability of assets, visuals and media scripting, enabling artists and content creators around the globe to unleash their creativity and innovation by removing barriers in their choice of tools. Marc Petit, VP of Unreal Engine Ecosystem at Epic Games, will join the O3DF’s Governing Board. In this role, he will share what Epic has learned over 30 years in the industry to help shape the Foundation’s strategic direction and curation of 3D visualization and simulation projects.


More details on Epic Games joining the Open 3D Foundation can be found via o3d.foundation.
