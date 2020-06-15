Entangle 3.0 has been released as the newest feature update to this software for controlling your DSLR camera under Linux with tethered shooting capabilities.
Entangle allows connecting many popular DSLR cameras to Linux systems and obtain a live preview, triggering the shutter from the computer, and other controls are exposed for this open-source tethered camera control solution. In particular, many Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras are supported by this GNOME/GTK-focused desktop application.
With Entangle 3.0 there is now the ability to flip the image during live previews, support for rendering text messages over images, some minor UI enhancements, code improvements, and other low-level improvements.
Downloads and more details on Entangle 3.0 via Entangle-Photo.org.
