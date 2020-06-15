Entangle 3.0 Released For Tethered Shooting With DSLR Cameras On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 15 June 2020 at 06:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Entangle 3.0 has been released as the newest feature update to this software for controlling your DSLR camera under Linux with tethered shooting capabilities.

Entangle allows connecting many popular DSLR cameras to Linux systems and obtain a live preview, triggering the shutter from the computer, and other controls are exposed for this open-source tethered camera control solution. In particular, many Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras are supported by this GNOME/GTK-focused desktop application.

With Entangle 3.0 there is now the ability to flip the image during live previews, support for rendering text messages over images, some minor UI enhancements, code improvements, and other low-level improvements.

Downloads and more details on Entangle 3.0 via Entangle-Photo.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GIMP 2.10.20 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support
Intel Atom Camera Driver Resurrected In Linux 5.8 - Benefits A Lot Of Devices
Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
Dav1d 0.7 Released With More Performance Optimizations
AOMedia AV1 2.0 Codec Library Released With Many Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support
Ubuntu Is Working On Much Faster Hibernation/Resume Support