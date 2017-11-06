Enlightenment 0.22 Available For Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 6 November 2017 at 06:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
Enlightenment E22 was quietly released on the project's website as the latest annual feature update to this Wayland compositor / window manager.

Enlightenment 0.22 features much better Wayland support, Meson build system support, per-Window PulseAudio volume controls, and more. A more extensive list of the E22 changes can be found via this entry.

Those wanting to try it out can fetch E22 from Enlightenment.org. It's great to see Samsung OSG continuing to invest heavily in the project.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Enlightenment 22 Is Packing Much Better Wayland Support, Meson Build System
LXQt 0.12 released With Better HiDPI Support, More Robust
Xfce Gets Notification Improvements With xfce4-notifyd 0.4
QupZilla 2.2 Released As The Browser's Last
SDDM 0.16 Released - The Simple Desktop Display Manager
NASA's Eyes Is Still Being Ported To Linux
Popular News
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Wine 3.0 Still Expected Around EOY With D3D11; Wayland & D3D12 On Roadmap
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library