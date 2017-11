Enlightenment E22 was quietly released on the project's website as the latest annual feature update to this Wayland compositor / window manager.Enlightenment 0.22 features much better Wayland support, Meson build system support, per-Window PulseAudio volume controls, and more . A more extensive list of the E22 changes can be found via this entry Those wanting to try it out can fetch E22 from Enlightenment.org . It's great to see Samsung OSG continuing to invest heavily in the project.