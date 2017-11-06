Enlightenment E22 was quietly released on the project's website as the latest annual feature update to this Wayland compositor / window manager.
Enlightenment 0.22 features much better Wayland support, Meson build system support, per-Window PulseAudio volume controls, and more. A more extensive list of the E22 changes can be found via this entry.
Those wanting to try it out can fetch E22 from Enlightenment.org. It's great to see Samsung OSG continuing to invest heavily in the project.
