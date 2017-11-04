Enlightenment 22 Is Packing Much Better Wayland Support, Meson Build System
With Enlightenment E22 having been in development for one year and queued over 1,500 patches so far, the next release could be near with a great number of new features and improvements.

With Enlightenment E22 the developers have been working on "greatly improved" Wayland support, continued improvements to their gadget infrastructure, a sudo/ssh password GUI, Meson build system support, tiling window policy improvements, per-window PulseAudio volume controls, and various other additions and bug fixes.

After several cycles of Wayland improvements, the E22 work includes XDG-Shell v6 protocol support, handling of pointer constraints, relative pointer motion protocol support, and XWayland improvements.

With E22, Meson and Autotools are both supported for building Enlightement but for E23 they are aiming at being yet another open-source project exclusively relying upon Meson.

More highlights regarding Enlightenment 22 can be found via the Samsung OSG blog.
