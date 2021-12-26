Enlightenment 0.25 Released With Improvements To This Lightweight Window Manager

Carsten Haitzler released a new version of the Enlightenment window manager / shell (and Wayland compositor) for Christmas. Various Enlightenment components have also seen new releases.
Enlightenment 0.25 is available as the latest version of this window manager that has been seeing new releases on a roughly annual cadence. With Enlightenment 0.24 having been released in May 2020, the Enlightenment 0.25 release is rather large. Some of the big changes with E25 include:
- A new flat look to go with their new flat theme.
- The screen dimming/blanking/timeout code has been reworked.
- Gesture recognition bindings for touchpads.
- Display loss/restore (re-plug) of the screen now restores windows in a sensible manner.
- Improved temperature monitoring and Bluetooth battery monitoring from within Enlightenment.
- Reduced power usage when screen is blanked.
- Fingerprint support in the desktop lock.
- Many bug fixes.
More details and downloads on Enlightenment 0.25 via Enlightenment.org.
Enlightenment E24
Other components seeing new releases include the EVisum 0.6 GUI process viewer, Rage 0.4 video player, Ephoto 1.6 image viewer, and EFL 1.26. With the EFL 1.26 libraries update there are many bug fixes, Evas OpenGL dithers by default for better quality, Evas HEIF image format support, defaulting to the flat theme, improved performance by no longer rendering hidden windows, and other changes.
