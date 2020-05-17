Carsten Haitzler has released Enlightenment 0.24 as the latest significant update to this X11 window manager and Wayland compositor.
Enlightenment 0.24 comes with a better screenshot module, new monitor backlight/brightness controls support, a more polished restart experience, better X11 pointer lock handling, various configuration improvements, addressing Coverity-detected coding issues, and various other bug fixes and optimizations.
Enlightenment 0.24 comes just about nine months since the last feature release. More details and download links for E24 via Enlightenment.org.
