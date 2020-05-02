The first alpha release of the Enlightenment 0.24 window manager / Wayland compositor with new features and other improvements.
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha 1 is shipping with an improved screenshot module, support for external monitor backlight/brightness controls, an improved restart experience, a smoother start-up thanks to using an I/O pre-fetch thread, switching over to BlueZ 5 for Bluetooth, and various other changes.
- New and improved shot module with editor and cropper
- Reduced number of setuid tools (merged many into single system tool)
- External monitor backlight and brightness controls via (lib)ddctil
- Improved resolution of EFM thumbnails to 256×256 by default
- New and improved crash handling guru meditation
- Restarts are now seamless with fade in and out and zero glitches
- Wallpaper import generates multiple resolutions for better efficiency
- Regularly malloc_trim if available to keep mem down
- All restarts are now handled by enlightenment_start, not e itself
- Enforce pointer lock to screen in X to stop pointer out-of-bounds
- Pager plain is gone - use the regular “miniature preview” pager
- Music control auto-runs your selected media player if not there
- Handle exception for steam games to find the right desktop file
- Polkit auth agent support as new core module - no extra daemons
- Drop comp fast effects - Should be edje transition factor + theme tags
- Easier config of specific desktop wallpaper straight from pager
- Startup should be smoother with IO prefetch thread
- New special blanking timeout for when locked that can be shorter
- Bluez4 gone now as Bluez5 is done and working fine
- Down to zero outstanding coverity issues
- The usual batches of bug fixes and minor improvements
More details on the E24 development at Enlightenment.org.
