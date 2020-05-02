Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 2 May 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT. 10 Comments
DESKTOP --
The first alpha release of the Enlightenment 0.24 window manager / Wayland compositor with new features and other improvements.

Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha 1 is shipping with an improved screenshot module, support for external monitor backlight/brightness controls, an improved restart experience, a smoother start-up thanks to using an I/O pre-fetch thread, switching over to BlueZ 5 for Bluetooth, and various other changes.
- New and improved shot module with editor and cropper
- Reduced number of setuid tools (merged many into single system tool)
- External monitor backlight and brightness controls via (lib)ddctil
- Improved resolution of EFM thumbnails to 256×256 by default
- New and improved crash handling guru meditation
- Restarts are now seamless with fade in and out and zero glitches
- Wallpaper import generates multiple resolutions for better efficiency
- Regularly malloc_trim if available to keep mem down
- All restarts are now handled by enlightenment_start, not e itself
- Enforce pointer lock to screen in X to stop pointer out-of-bounds
- Pager plain is gone - use the regular “miniature preview” pager
- Music control auto-runs your selected media player if not there
- Handle exception for steam games to find the right desktop file
- Polkit auth agent support as new core module - no extra daemons
- Drop comp fast effects - Should be edje transition factor + theme tags
- Easier config of specific desktop wallpaper straight from pager
- Startup should be smoother with IO prefetch thread
- New special blanking timeout for when locked that can be shorter
- Bluez4 gone now as Bluez5 is done and working fine
- Down to zero outstanding coverity issues
- The usual batches of bug fixes and minor improvements

More details on the E24 development at Enlightenment.org.
10 Comments
Related News
FreeRDP 2.0 Released With Flatpak Support, RAP v2 Support, Font Smoothing By Default
High Resolution Wheel Scrolling Back To Being Finished Up For The Linux Desktop
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
GIMP 2.10.18 Released With Many Improvements Before GIMP 3.0
PipeWire 0.3 Released With Redesigned Scheduling Code To Offer JACK2-Like Performance
MyPaint 2.0 Released With New Features For Open-Source Drawing/Painting
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization