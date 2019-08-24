Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 24 August 2019 at 06:49 AM EDT. 4 Comments
DESKTOP --
It has been almost two years since the release of Enlightenment 0.23 while surprising E23 has now surfaced.

Since the demise of the Samsung Open-Source Group that employed many Enlightenment developers, there's been seemingly less Enlightenment developments to report on and Enlightenment fell off their annual release regiment. But hitting the Internet this weekend is the Enlightenment 0.23 release managed by Carsten Haitzler himself. Enlightenment 0.23 uses Meson as its default build system, music control is now supported along a DBus interface, BlueZ 5 Bluetooth support, DPMS functionality can now be toggled for monitor power savings, alt-tab switcher improvements, and reported "massive" improvements to the Wayland support. There are also many bug fixes throughout with Enlightenment 0.23.

More details on Enlightenment 0.23 via Enlightenment.org.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Xfce 4.16 Should Be Out Next Year But Without GTK4 Or Wayland
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
The MATE Desktop Is Becoming Quite Usable On Wayland Via Mir
Xfce 4.14 Should Finally Be Out By Mid-August - Final Testing Now With "Pre3"
Deepin 15.11 Desktop Could Be On The Way To Fedora 31
Popular News This Week
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Linux 5.3 Kernel Yielding The Best Performance Yet For AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU Performance
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
System76 Unveils Their Firmware Manager Project For Graphically Updating Firmware
Git 2.23 Brings New Switch & Restore Sub-Commands