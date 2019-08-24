It has been almost two years since the release of Enlightenment 0.23 while surprising E23 has now surfaced.
Since the demise of the Samsung Open-Source Group that employed many Enlightenment developers, there's been seemingly less Enlightenment developments to report on and Enlightenment fell off their annual release regiment. But hitting the Internet this weekend is the Enlightenment 0.23 release managed by Carsten Haitzler himself. Enlightenment 0.23 uses Meson as its default build system, music control is now supported along a DBus interface, BlueZ 5 Bluetooth support, DPMS functionality can now be toggled for monitor power savings, alt-tab switcher improvements, and reported "massive" improvements to the Wayland support. There are also many bug fixes throughout with Enlightenment 0.23.
More details on Enlightenment 0.23 via Enlightenment.org.
