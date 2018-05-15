The folks working on the Endless OS as part of Endless Computer have just announced the latest release of their technologically innovative Linux distribution.
This Debian-derived Linux distribution continues living the OSTree and Flatpak dream while continuing to add both low-level improvements as well as enhancements to its GNOME-based desktop stack.
Endless OS 3.4 allows toggling automatic updates depending upon if your Internet connection has a limited data plan, support for scheduling of OS updates to a desired time-frame, improved management within the App Center, a new Companion App for Android, and its desktop stack has been upgraded against GNOME 3.26. Under the hood, Endless OS 3.4 is making use of the Linux 4.15 kernel.
The Endless OS Companion App for Android is intended to allow easy access to content from your PC on any Android device. Basically, it's a content sharing app for your smartphone/tablet and Endless OS running PC.
More details on the big Endless OS 3.4 update via EndlessOS.com.
