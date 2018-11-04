Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code

Endless Computers, the company behind the Linux GNOME/Flatpak-aligned Endless OS and that over the years has worked on various low-cost Linux PCs primarily for developing markets, is now pursing The Hack Computer as a low-cost laptop for teaching kids to code.
Endless didn't design this Hack computer themselves but rather is a low-cost ASUS laptop. The company's value-add is focused on a full-stack software environment that is Linux-based and intended to be easy to use for getting kids involved with software development and attempts to do so in a friendly and game-like environment. Beyond that, it's intended to be an "everyday laptop" for kids that is pre-loaded with various open-source productivity software.
The Endless Hack is slated to launch at $299 USD and includes 12-months of software updates for its learning environment. The Hack computer is intended for eight to fourteen year olds.
Those wanting to learn more about this laptop can do so at Hack-Computer.com. At this point it doesn't appear they are offering their software stack separately for those that may want to run it on an old PC/laptop for teaching younger ones to code without having to invest in new hardware. We'll see if that comes about in the future while at least their Endless OS Linux distribution continues to be available as a free download at EndlessOS.com.
