Endless Computer Is Looking Forward To Using AMDGPU DC

Endless Mobile, the company behind the Linux-based Flatpak-using Endless OS and that has sold several different low-cost computers around the world, is looking forward to AMDGPU DC.
The Endless developers are interested in AMDGPU DC primarily now for allowing HDMI audio to work on some of their computers using this open-source driver. AMDGPU DC, of course, needs no introduction around Phoronix unless you are well behind on your reading.
While the AMDGPU DC display code infrastructure is now present in the Linux 4.15 mainline kernel, their current testing has revealed some regressions. While HDMI audio is now working thanks to this massive new display code implementation, they found AMDGPU DC as what's found in mainline currently can cause system hangs when resuming from S3 suspend, display corruption when using multiple displays with DC, and the HDMI audio device still appearing as present when disconnecting the HDMI cable.
But fortunately the Endless team has provided some fairly thorough test results to the AMDGPU developers and they are optimistic the code is in better shape for Linux 4.16. They are hoping to help back-port some of those DC patches to the Linux 4.15 stable kernel in order to get regression-free, HDMI audio support sooner. Those wanting to check out Endless' AMDGPU DC test results can find them on dri-devel.
