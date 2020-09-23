Arch Linux Based EndeavourOS Begins Providing ARM Builds

The Arch Linux based EndeavourOS that was born out of Antergos Linux has released new builds for September 2020 and also gotten into the ARM Linux game.
The EndeavourOS September 2020 update brings the usual unsuspecting changes like moving to Linux 5.8, the latest Firefox, and other package upgrades, but there are also a number of other original improvements.
With the latest EndeavourOS there have been major updates to the "Welcome App" that introduces new users to the operating system to enhance that initial experience. The installation process of EndeavourOS has also been improved with a number of bug fixes and other improvements. The i3 window management support for EndeavourOS also is bringing a number of different fixes.
But most notable is this is the first release of EndeavourOS for ARM. EndeavourOS ARM, like the x86_64 version, is derived from Arch Linux. The initial EndeavourOS ARM builds are working for at least the ODROID N2, ODROID N2+, ODROID XU4, and Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.
More details on EndeavourOS and their latest builds via EndeavourOS.com.
