Arch Linux Based EndeavourOS Begins Providing ARM Builds
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 23 September 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Arch Linux based EndeavourOS that was born out of Antergos Linux has released new builds for September 2020 and also gotten into the ARM Linux game.

The EndeavourOS September 2020 update brings the usual unsuspecting changes like moving to Linux 5.8, the latest Firefox, and other package upgrades, but there are also a number of other original improvements.

With the latest EndeavourOS there have been major updates to the "Welcome App" that introduces new users to the operating system to enhance that initial experience. The installation process of EndeavourOS has also been improved with a number of bug fixes and other improvements. The i3 window management support for EndeavourOS also is bringing a number of different fixes.

But most notable is this is the first release of EndeavourOS for ARM. EndeavourOS ARM, like the x86_64 version, is derived from Arch Linux. The initial EndeavourOS ARM builds are working for at least the ODROID N2, ODROID N2+, ODROID XU4, and Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

More details on EndeavourOS and their latest builds via EndeavourOS.com.
2 Comments
Related News
Sculpt OS 20.08 Released With Redesigned GUI Stack
Gentoo Offers Up New Easy Kernel Options
Gentoo's Portage 3.0 Stabilized With Much Faster Dependency Calculations
Haiku Seeing Better Rust Support Following Important Fix
Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Amazon's Bottlerocket Hits GA As Linux Distribution Optimized For Containers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance