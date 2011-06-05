Arch-Based EndeavourOS Sees New Release With Faster Installation, i3 Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 May 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 has been released as the latest monthly install media for this Arch-based Linux distribution born out of the ashes of the former Antergos Linux.

This month's install media features the Arch-based environment updated against Linux 5.6.11 and Mesa 20.0.6 along with other updated components like Firefox 76.

This updated EndeavourOS spin also fixes a boot issue for select GPUs, supports the Realtek r8168 network driver, supports faster installation after addressing a Pacman-Key issue, and i3 window manager improvements.

More details on the updated install media for this rolling release Linux distribution via EndeavourOS.com.
