Arch-Based EndeavourOS Sees New Release With Faster Installation, i3 Improvements

EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 has been released as the latest monthly install media for this Arch-based Linux distribution born out of the ashes of the former Antergos Linux.
This month's install media features the Arch-based environment updated against Linux 5.6.11 and Mesa 20.0.6 along with other updated components like Firefox 76.
This updated EndeavourOS spin also fixes a boot issue for select GPUs, supports the Realtek r8168 network driver, supports faster installation after addressing a Pacman-Key issue, and i3 window manager improvements.
More details on the updated install media for this rolling release Linux distribution via EndeavourOS.com.
