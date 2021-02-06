EndeavourOS Issues First 2021 Release For Easy-To-Use Arch-Based Linux Distro
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 February 2021 at 03:33 AM EST.
For those that have been meaning to try out an Arch Linux based distribution that is easy-to-use and not time consuming with sensible defaults, EndeavourOS is out with its first new spin since 2021 -- and in fact their first fresh ISO release since September.

EndeavourOS for its February 2021 is shipping with the Linux 5.10 kernel and making use of other up-to-date packages like the latest Mesa 20.3, the newest Firefox web browser, Xfce 4.16, and much more.

EndeavourOS with this new release has also expanded its language support, swap file support is available from the installer as an alternative to swap partitions, and a variety of other improvements.


More details and downloads for the new Arch Linux powered EndeavourOS release via EndeavourOS.com.
