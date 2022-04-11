Arch-Based EndeavourOS "Apollo" Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 11 April 2022
For those looking for an easy-to-use flavor of Arch Linux, EndeavourOS continues in this area of being a robust desktop-minded Linux distribution powered by Arch. Out today is EndeavourOS "Apollo" as its newest ISO of this rolling-release distribution.

EndeavourOS Apollo has various installer improvements, enabling Bluetooth support in the live environment, compression is now applied to the installed files for Btrfs-based installs (rather than activating Btrfs transparent file-system compression post-install), and a wide variety of fixes.


The Apollo release also now enables the Firewalld Linux firewall by default on new installations, a new NVIDIA driver installer app was introduced for easing the installation of the proprietary driver stack, and the introduction of Worm as a new window manager.

Downloads and more details on EndeavourOS Apollo via EndeavourOS.com.
