Arch-Based EndeavourOS "Apollo" Released

For those looking for an easy-to-use flavor of Arch Linux, EndeavourOS continues in this area of being a robust desktop-minded Linux distribution powered by Arch. Out today is EndeavourOS "Apollo" as its newest ISO of this rolling-release distribution.EndeavourOS Apollo has various installer improvements, enabling Bluetooth support in the live environment, compression is now applied to the installed files for Btrfs-based installs (rather than activating Btrfs transparent file-system compression post-install), and a wide variety of fixes.



