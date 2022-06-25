EndeavourOS 22.6 "Atermis" Released With Improved Arm Support, WirePlumber In Use

While Arch Linux itself is quite easy to get setup these days thanks to Archinstall for a quick installation process and sane defaults, for those looking for a nice and polished experience EndeavourOS remains one of the nice Arch-based desktop Linux distributions.
EndeavourOS 22.6 "Atermis" was released on Friday as part of their regular ISO refreshes. With the Artemis release they have made good strides in improving their Arm support since they started their Arm CPU architecture branch two years ago. The developers have been working on an improved installation experience aligned with EndeavourOS x86_64. The new installer for Arm is currently supporting just the ODROID N2/N2+ and the Raspberry Pi while supporting additional Arm single board computers is expected later.
EndeavourOS' Atermis launch background.
EndeavourOS 22.6 ships with a Linux 5.18 based kernel, Mesa 22.1.2 for the newest open-source graphics drivers, support for the NVIDIA R515 proprietary driver stack, and a slew of other updated packages. EndeavourOS 22.6 also now makes use of WirePlumber rather than PipeWire-Media-Session, various Xfce desktop packaging improvements, and various other updates.
Downloads and more details on EndeavourOS 22.6 via EndeavourOS.com.
