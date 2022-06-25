EndeavourOS 22.6 "Atermis" Released With Improved Arm Support, WirePlumber In Use

While Arch Linux itself is quite easy to get setup these days thanks to Archinstall for a quick installation process and sane defaults, for those looking for a nice and polished experience EndeavourOS remains one of the nice Arch-based desktop Linux distributions.EndeavourOS 22.6 "Atermis" was released on Friday as part of their regular ISO refreshes. With the Artemis release they have made good strides in improving their Arm support since they started their Arm CPU architecture branch two years ago. The developers have been working on an improved installation experience aligned with EndeavourOS x86_64. The new installer for Arm is currently supporting just the ODROID N2/N2+ and the Raspberry Pi while supporting additional Arm single board computers is expected later.



EndeavourOS' Atermis launch background.