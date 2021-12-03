Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default

EndeavourOS as the two year old Linux distribution project built atop Arch Linux is out with a shiny new release. Beyond package updates, the new release has several default changes like now making use of the wonderful PipeWire. Looking to 2022, EndeavourOS is also exploring the possibility of a gaming-optimized build of their OS.EndeavourOS 21.4 "Atlantis" was released today as the newest version of their Arch-based operating system. Among the key package versions for EndeavourOS at this time are the Linux 5.15.5 LTS kernel, Mesa 21.2.5 open-source graphics drivers, Mozilla Firefox 94 as the default web browser, and plenty of other package updates.



