For fans of the GNU Emacs feature-packed text editor, Emacs 26.1 is out this US Memorial Day.
Emacs 26.1 features a basic limited concurrency implementation by making use of Lisp threads. Another notable change is Emacs on X11 now using double-buffering to reduce screen flickering scenarios.
Besides the limited form of Lisp threads concurrency and double buffering, Emacs 26.1 also now can optionally display the line numbers in the buffer, redesigned Flymake, a new single-line horizontal scrolling mode, a systemd user unit file is shipped as part of the package, and there is support for 24-bit colors on capable text terminals.
More details on GNU Emacs 26.1 that was released this morning via the emacs-devel mailing list.
