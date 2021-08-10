elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop

The Elementary OS Linux distribution known for its very polished and well crafted desktop experience is out with its big 6.0 "Odin" update.
This Ubuntu-based Linux distribution continues to pride itself on its polished desktop experience. Elementary OS 6 was designed to offer more controls, allow users to more easily express themselves, and also make it easier to get and more inclusive.
Elementary OS 6.0 has a new dark style available, improvements around application sandboxing with Flatpak, multi-touch support throughout the desktop, a revamped notifications experience, support for firmware updates via LVFS/Fwupd, a rewritten email client, an improved web camera application, and an enhanced installer.
Learn more about the big elementary OS 6.0 release via the project's blog with plenty of details on all of the changes accompanied by a plethora of media. Those wanting to try out this Linux distribution can download the new release from elementary.io.
