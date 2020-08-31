Many Linux Developers Are Ecstatic Over Fedora On Lenovo Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 August 2020 at 04:22 PM EDT. 15 Comments
As noted this weekend, Lenovo has begun offering Fedora pre-loaded on their systems beginning with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop. Red Hat's Christian Schaller who serves as the senior manager for desktop chimed in with some additional thoughts and details on this achievement.

Schaller has penned a lengthy blog post covering the milestone of Fedora now being available from the Lenovo web store as part of the X1 Carbon while more models are to come. Among the highlights from his post:

- As noted this weekend, Lenovo has pushed their hardware partners to ramp up their Linux support too.

- Lenovo is embracing the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) with Fwupd for firmware updates on not only the computer itself but also onboard components.

- Red Hat / Fedora has also been engaging on power management improvements and other features.

- Christian exclaimed, "What we are doing here isn’t just a minimal hardware enablement effort, but a concerted effort to evolve Linux as a laptop operating system and doing it in a proper open source way. So this is the culmination of our work over the last few years, creating the LVFS, adding Thunderbolt support to Linux, improving fingerprint reader support in Linux, supporting HiDPI screens, supporting hidpi mice, creating the possibility of a secure desktop with Wayland, working with NVidia to ensure that Mesa and Nvidia driver can co-exist through glvnd, creating Flatpak to ensure we can bring the advantages of containers to the desktop space and at the same way do it in a vendor neutral way. So when you buy a Lenovo laptop with Fedora Workstation, you are not just getting a great system, but you are also supporting our efforts to take Linux to the next level, something which I think we are truly the only linux vendor with the scale and engineering ability to do."

Christian also noted Red Hat has been working on headless support for GNOME with Wayland, continued LVFS improvements, PipeWire for continuing to advance the Linux multimedia stack, Flatpak continues seeing much love, and the recent work regarding GLX on EGL for XWayland.

Find out more about this big achievement for desktop Linux via Christian's blog.
