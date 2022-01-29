Eclipse OpenJ9 0.30 Released For Latest JVM Alternative
In addition to this week bringing Oracle's GraalVM 22.0 release, Eclipse has released OpenJ9 0.30 as the latest version of their open-source Java Virtual Machine (JVM).

Eclipse OpenJ9 0.30 supports Java OpenJDK 8 / 11 / 17 versions. The v0.30 release brings changes to its shared classes cache generator, improvements for compatibility with other Java implementations, a new "EnsureHashed" option that can help improve the performance for applications frequently hashing objects of a certain type, and a variety of other changes and fixes.

There are many fixes to the JDK 17+ support, a number of AArch64 (64-bit ARM) changes, and a variety of other fixes throughout.

Downloads and more details on Eclipse OpenJ9 0.30 for a high performance open-source JVM via GitHub and Eclipse.org.
