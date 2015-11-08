Version 0.23 of the Eclipse OpenJ9 Java Virtual Machine was released this week in continuing to focus on being a high performance, open-source JVM.
With OpenJ9 0.23 there is expanded platform support for JITServer, which is the project's initiative to separate the just-in-time compiler from the the virtual machine in order to free up CPU/RAM resources by having punted it off as its own process. JITServer also supports the ability of moving the JIT compilation off to a remote system. While the JITServer has been supported on Linux x86/x86_64 for a number of releases, with OpenJ9 0.23 the functionality is now available as a technology preview for IBM POWER and IBM Z systems running Linux.
OpenJ9 0.23 also has various user option updates and fixes.
OpenJ9 0.23 with builds against OpenJDK 8/11/15 are available via GitHub.
