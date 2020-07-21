Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.21 Released With Many Fixes, Big Performance Improvements For AArch64
A new version of the Eclipse OpenJ9 JVM implementation was released last week with many fixes and other improvements over its prior release.

OpenJ9 continues advancing as an alternative Java Virtual Machine that is performing fairly well and with a robust community. OpenJ9 v0.21 continues to be offered with binaries built for OpenJDK versions 8, 11, and 14. OpenJ9 0.21 not only brings many bug fixes but also has a variety of performance improvements. On the performance front, their AArch64 JIT compiler is expected to deliver significant throughput improvements of at least +20% on various applications. There is also performance work to make OpenJ9 behave more appropriately when running within containers.

OpenJ9 0.21 has also seen some fixes for POWER, some x86 work, and hundreds of other changes in general since the v0.20 release earlier this year.

More details on OpenJ9 0.21 via GitHub.
