Easier CPU/GPU Comparisons On OpenBenchmarking.org, Other New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 4 October 2020 at 01:43 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
With the new OpenBenchmarking.org that's been out in public form since last month and being developed as part of the soon-to-be-released Phoronix Test Suite 10.0, here is the latest feature now enabled in making it much easier for quickly carrying out high-level processor (CPU) and graphics card (GPU) component comparisons along with other improvements.

For CPUs and GPUs where there are multiple (3+) test results for a particular test profile (and any relevant options) along with being statistically significant and having other numerical safeguards in place, a component-level view is now exposed for easy comparisons against other CPUs/GPUs -- where there are matching test profile (benchmark) versions and matching test settings/options.

The easiest way to explain it is simply by going to check out the processor comparison area and the graphics comparison area or say a sample CPU comparison. Depending upon the component(s) selected there will be a varying number of results shown based on finding test profiles in common between those components, where statistically significant, etc. But particularly for any of the listed components that are from the past few years, there should be dozens of benchmark results available for each component. Keep in mind there are 600+ test profiles on OpenBenchmarking.org / Phoronix Test Suite and many of those tests have multiple versions over the course of times as well as different options, thus compared to more narrowly focused benchmarks, there is a much greater breadth of tests on OpenBenchmarking.org and thus for some components there may be less matches in common as a result.


In any case, this addition will hopefully be useful for those wanting to quickly and easily compare different components across tests. Obviously if still going to a test profile page (say Blender or timed Linux kernel compilation) there continues to be the component rankings prominently displayed there as part of the new OpenBenchmarking.org, while this latest addition is a more macro level view of comparing components across tests.

From the component pages you can also generate performance per dollar metrics and other information exposed. For now you can enter any value(s) desired for used/new components as you see fit while ultimately I'll be working to provide new pricing APIs for also being able to pull in real-time pricing information.

Give it a shot and feedback welcome via the forums, GitHub, or email.

This past week also happened to mark OpenBenchmarking.org serving its 47 millionth test profile/suite to Phoronix Test Suite clients!

Just over a week ago the milestone was also crossed of 600 different benchmarks available. For the month of September, new benchmarks added included RNNoise for benchmarking performance of recurrent neural networks for audio noise reduction, VkFFT for Vulkan FFTs, finally adding CouchDB, TNN neural network framework, RealSR-NCNN for super resolution images powered by Vulkan and NCNN neural network, the InfluxDB database, WebP image encode performance, libRAW library, GPAW, Mocassin, Kripke, NCNN, Mobile Neural Network, Incompact3D, and a few smaller ones.

The latest work on Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 includes various graphing enhancements, Arm Cortex X1 and Cortex N2 detection, Intel Alder Lake / Jasper Lake / Rocket Lake / Sapphire Rapids detection, Intel AMX detection, and other improvements to common areas shared with the OpenBenchmarking.org code-base.

Look for Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 to be released later this month along with further refinements to the new OpenBenchmarking.org.
