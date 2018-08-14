EXT4 & XFS File-System Updates Submitted For Linux 4.19
The pull requests updating the XFS and EXT4 file-system driver code have been sent in for the recently started Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.

On the EXT4 file-system front, the documentation on the project's Wiki has been converted into documentation files within the kernel tree. Additionally, there is now 64-bit timestamp support for EXT4's superblock fields, a Spectre gadget fix, hardening against maliciously corrupted file-systems, and various other bug fixes and code improvements.

EXT4 in Linux 4.19 adds close to four thousand lines of code but most of that is the documentation work. More details on the changes via this pull request.

When it comes to XFS changes for Linux 4.19, there is some refactoring of the IOMAP code in working to remove buffer heads from XFS. This pull request is a smaller batch of work ahead of the main XFS feature updates for Linux 4.19 in the days ahead.
