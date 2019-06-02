A set of eleven patches have been published that fix a number of longstanding bugs in the EXT4 file-system.
While investigating EXT4 resize troubles on RHEL6/RHEL7 boxes with OpenVZ kernels, Vasily Averin uncovered several bugs within the EXT4 code. The oldest of which bugs date back to the Linux 2.6.19 kernel in the EXT3 code that was imported when creating the EXT4 file-system.
Details on these error fixes here and those fixes will likely be soon working their way to a kernel near you.
Add A Comment