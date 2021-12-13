EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 December 2021 at 05:04 AM EST. 5 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
It looks like EXT4 come Linux 5.17 could be making use of the kernel's new mount API. Queued up into EXT4's "dev" branch is transitioning the EXT4 file-system driver to using the kernel's modern mount API.

Linux's new mount API is what came about in recent times as a set of system calls offering more flexibility than the long-standing mount syscall that is a one-shot effort while this new multi-step mounting procedure allows for more options. Below is a presentation by Canonical's Christian Brauner from last year's Open-Source Summit around the new mount API.


The modern mount API is documented here for those interested in all the details.

Over a span of patches now in EXT4 dev, EXT4 has transitioned to the mount API. This code in turn will appear in the Linux 5.17 cycle next year.
5 Comments
Related News
Major Rewrite Of Linux's FS-Cache / CacheFiles So It's Smaller & Simpler
EROFS-Utils 1.4 Adds Experimental FSCK, MicroLZMA Compression
Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
Red Hat's Stratis Storage 3.0 Released With Many Improvements
AFS, 9p, Netfslib Wired Up To Use Newly-Merged Folios In Linux 5.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features