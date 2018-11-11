EXT4 Getting Many Fixes In Linux 4.20, Including For Some Really Old Leaks
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 November 2018 at 07:52 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Last month I reported on a number of fixes for really old bugs in the EXT4 code with some of the issues dating back to the Linux 2.6 days in the EXT3 file-system code that was carried over to the EXT4 driver. Those fixes are now working their way into the Linux 4.20 stable kernel.

Ted Ts'o sent out a fixes pull request today containing 18 patches. Sixteen of those patches are from Vasily Averin who was nailing these really old bugs/leaks. Of them, Ted noted, "A large number of ext4 bug fixes, mostly buffer and memory leaks on error return cleanup paths."

Many of the patches address buffer leaks in the EXT4 file-system code that have been around since the early Linux 4.x days while some of them even to the Linux 2.6 era kernel code. Fortunately none of the issues appear to be too severe, but great to see them getting cleaned up. Back during the Linux 4.20 merge window there were more fixes that landed for this most common Linux file-system.


Separately, a number of Btrfs fixes were also sent in today for issues ranging from a possible deadline to data corruption due to cloning of an EOF block.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
A Big Batch Of DRM Feature Updates Line Up Ahead Of Linux 4.21
KTask Revived For Providing In-Kernel Multi-Threading For CPU Intensive Tasks
Linux 4.20-rc1 Kernel Released As The Kernel Hits Its Highest Point For 2018
Linux 4.19.1 Released While 4.20~5.0 Merge Window Ends Today
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
WireGuard Didn't Make it To The Mainline Linux Kernel This Cycle
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018