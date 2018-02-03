EXT4 Is Mostly Fixes With Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 February 2018 at 08:48 PM EST. Add A Comment
Ted Ts'o sent in the pull request today of EXT4 file-system driver changes for the Linux 4.16 kernel.

Among the many Linux 4.16 changes so far is a major reworking to XFS, Btrfs RAID 5/6 fixes, and other F2FS improvements. But on EXT4 for Linux 4.16 it's a bit less exciting.

With the EXT4 file-system changes for Linux 4.16 it comes down to a variety of code cleanups and fixes but no particular changes outstanding. The complete list of EXT4 changes for the Linux 4.16 merge window can be found here.

Ted also followed up with fscrypt changes for this file-system encryption framework but even there for this kernel cycle it's mostly mundane work too. Our usual Linux kernel file-system benchmarks of the latest kernel will be out after the merge window is over next weekend.
