Similar to the XFS changes for Linux 4.21, the EXT4 file-system is just seeing code clean-ups and fixes.
The EXT4 file-system on Linux 4.21 won't see any new features, but is seeing just a variety of code cleaning and fixes. The fixes as explained by EXT4 maintainer Ted Ts'o: "All cleanups and bug fixes; most notably, fix some problems discovered in ext4's NFS support, and fix an ioctl (EXT4_IOC_GROUP_ADD) used by old versions of e2fsprogs which we accidentally broke a while back. Also fixed some error paths in ext4's quota and inline data support. Finally, improve tail latency in jbd2's commit code."
It's so light that there are just over a dozen EXT4 patches as part of the pull request. Though via the fscrypt code for the EXT4 file-system encryption support with this next kernel it should have the initial Adiantum support targeted for low-end Android Go type hardware.
