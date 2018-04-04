EXT4 Gets Extra Protection Against Maliciously Crafted Container Images
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 4 April 2018 at 11:36 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Given the booming popularity of Linux containers, it's little surprise but unfortunate that Linux file-systems are having to protect against specially-crafted file-system images by malicious actors looking to exploit vulnerabilities in the code.

Ted Ts'o today sent in the EXT4 Linux file-system updates and it's mostly mundane maintenance work with no major features this cycle. He did note of the bug fixes to protect against potentially malicious EXT4 file-system images.

Ted commented, "Cleanups and bugfixes for ext4, including some fixes to make ext4 more robust against maliciously crafted file system images. (I still don't recommend that container folks hold any delusions that mounting arbitary images that can be crafted by malicious attackers should be considered sane thing to do, though!)"

The roughly two dozen changes for EXT4 in Linux 4.17 can be found here.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Btrfs Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
OpenZFS Will Soon Have Zstd Compression Support
ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 Brings Linux 4.15 Support, Fixes
XFS Feature Used For Online Fsck Graduates From Experimental
LizardFS Had A Busy 2017 But This Year They Will Be Even Busier With A Big Rework
OverlayFS Adds NFS Export Support In Linux 4.16
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM