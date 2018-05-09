UE4-Powered EVERSPACE Game Rolls Out Official Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 May 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT. 5 Comments
EVERSPACE, the Unreal Engine 4 powered, Kickstarter-backed single-player space-themed combat game has rolled out official Linux support today.

EVERSPACE is the space game that last year was hitting Linux GPU driver issues in their porting process, but fortunately those problems have since been resolved. The game has been in beta/unofficially on Linux for a while now but today's v1.2.3 patch release marks the title being promoted to officially supported on Linux.

This $30 USD space game lists a GeForce GTX 480 / Radeon HD 5870 as being a minimum for this Unreal Engine 4 OpenGL game while they recommend at least a GeForce GTX 770 / Radeon R9 280X.


Sadly EVERSPACE has no built-in benchmark mode, which is a pity as the graphics actually look nice, but I will likely give the game a manual whirl on a few GPUs/drivers to see how it works out. I'm also curious to see how the game's VR support on Linux is with Steam VR.

Besides promoting the Linux support to official today, the 1.2.3 patch update also has a number of bug fixes and other game updates as outlined in the announcement.
