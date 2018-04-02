Everspace Is Officially Coming To Linux Soon

The Everspace single-player 3D space shooter game has unofficially been available for Linux the past few months but the official Linux release is finally right around the corner.Everspace was released for Windows, macOS, and the game consoles back in May of last year while the Linux port has long been a work-in-progress. Everspace is powered by the Unreal Engine 4, so supporting Linux shouldn't have been too much of a problem. After being "unofficially" available for Linux, their next update is promoting Linux to having official support.

Rockfish Games recently announced that they are working on the Everspace 1.2.3 patch and that will upgrade the game to Unreal Engine 4.18 for fixing some VR issues. In line with that forthcoming update, they will be releasing the official Linux release. Back on 27 March they wrote that with an expectation that patch will be ready in two to four weeks, so likely by the end of April we will see this space game out with official Linux support.