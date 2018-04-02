Everspace Is Officially Coming To Linux Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 April 2018 at 07:47 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
The Everspace single-player 3D space shooter game has unofficially been available for Linux the past few months but the official Linux release is finally right around the corner.

Everspace was released for Windows, macOS, and the game consoles back in May of last year while the Linux port has long been a work-in-progress. Everspace is powered by the Unreal Engine 4, so supporting Linux shouldn't have been too much of a problem. After being "unofficially" available for Linux, their next update is promoting Linux to having official support.


Rockfish Games recently announced that they are working on the Everspace 1.2.3 patch and that will upgrade the game to Unreal Engine 4.18 for fixing some VR issues. In line with that forthcoming update, they will be releasing the official Linux release. Back on 27 March they wrote that with an expectation that patch will be ready in two to four weeks, so likely by the end of April we will see this space game out with official Linux support.


Those wanting to learn more about this game can do so at Everspace-Game.com.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
VK_GOOGLE_display_timing May Be A Big Help For Vulkan Games
GDC 2018 Videos Now Available, Including Khronos/Vulkan Talks
Unity Engine/Editor Publishes Reference C# Source Code
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall Now Available For Linux
Ray-Tracing Is All The Rage At This Year's Game Developers Conference
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM