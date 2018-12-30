ETLegacy Continues Work On New Renderer 16 Years After Enemy Territory

Already the ETLegacy support is well past where Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory left off with having an OpenGL 3 renderer and many other improvements while retaining compatibility with the original ET game client. They have also been re-creating the original game maps in higher quality.
But they are still working on more renderer improvements and this weekend shared some teases of their latest work that continue further making this 2003 game look better as we hit 2019.
Here are some sneak peeks into the current state of our new renderer. This is a work-in-progress. We still need to fine tune everything to normalize the contrast on maps etc, but it's on a good path. Join us on Discord to stay up-to-date on the development https://t.co/xFTXjd3JM1 pic.twitter.com/HlR1nc5LoU— ET: Legacy (@ETLegacy) December 29, 2018
As someone that enjoyed the game back in the day (when actually having time to game), it shall be interesting to see where ETLegacy moves in 2019 and when the next release will happen. Those wishing to learn more about this open-source project can do so at ETLegacy.com.