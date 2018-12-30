ETLegacy Continues Work On New Renderer 16 Years After Enemy Territory
This coming May will mark sixteen years already since the release of the legendary Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory game built atop the ioquake3 engine. Continuing to let this game live on and advance as open-source is ETLegacy, which continues work on its new renderer for this once popular first person shooter.

Already the ETLegacy support is well past where Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory left off with having an OpenGL 3 renderer and many other improvements while retaining compatibility with the original ET game client. They have also been re-creating the original game maps in higher quality.

But they are still working on more renderer improvements and this weekend shared some teases of their latest work that continue further making this 2003 game look better as we hit 2019.


As someone that enjoyed the game back in the day (when actually having time to game), it shall be interesting to see where ETLegacy moves in 2019 and when the next release will happen. Those wishing to learn more about this open-source project can do so at ETLegacy.com.
