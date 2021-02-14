Nearly Two Decades Later, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Still Living On With ET: Legacy

It's been eighteen years since the game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory was released while thanks to the it becoming open-source along with the id Tech 3 engine, it's still being advanced by the open-source community in 2021.As we have covered before, the leading open-source project around Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory (and one of the few remaining viable id Tech 3 community projects) is ET: Legacy. The ET: Legacy client/server remain compatible with the last of the official Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory releases while working on updating the engine for fixing bugs, security exploits, shifting to modern dependencies, graphics modernization work, and more. Ultimately they are still pursuing "Legacy" as their own mod with new features and improvements while preserving close to the original Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory gameplay.

While two years have passed since the last stable release of ET: Legacy, it's looking like the next update will land this year. For helping in testing the next release and soliciting more testing in general, the ET: Legacy project is now putting out public development snapshots. On a rolling basis with their latest Git commits are now Linux, macOS, and Windows binaries being offered publicly for testing purposes. Previously users have been left to compile the games themselves or rely on third-party builds when not using the official releases.