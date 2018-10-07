ET: Legacy Is Still Letting You Relive Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Memories In 2018

One of the still ongoing projects based upon the open-source id Tech 3 / ioquake3 engine still having a following in 2018 is ET: Legacy. ET: Legacy is the open-source project retaining full compatibility with Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory 2.60 while continuing to make engine improvements and with time have been remastering many of the original maps.
It's been fifteen years already since the release of the legendary Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory game and nearly a decade since this id Tech 3 derived engine was open-sourced. There still is a small but active following of developers/modders working on ET: Legacy as well as enjoying this excellent first person shooter. Back in the day when having the time to enjoy Linux gaming, I was certainly a big fan of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.
Some of the new versus original map comparisons with ET: Legacy.
This week a new remastered map of Bergen was announced. This is a visual overhaul of the popular map from the original game. For those curious this post has various comparison screenshots of the original map versus the new creation. Embedded below is also a trailer showing off the latest work on sprucing up this fifteen year old game experience.
Those wanting to try out the open-source ET: Legacy game this weekend for Linux / Windows / macOS can do so at ETLegacy.com.
