ET: Legacy Is Still Letting You Relive Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Memories In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 October 2018 at 08:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
One of the still ongoing projects based upon the open-source id Tech 3 / ioquake3 engine still having a following in 2018 is ET: Legacy. ET: Legacy is the open-source project retaining full compatibility with Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory 2.60 while continuing to make engine improvements and with time have been remastering many of the original maps.

It's been fifteen years already since the release of the legendary Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory game and nearly a decade since this id Tech 3 derived engine was open-sourced. There still is a small but active following of developers/modders working on ET: Legacy as well as enjoying this excellent first person shooter. Back in the day when having the time to enjoy Linux gaming, I was certainly a big fan of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.



Some of the new versus original map comparisons with ET: Legacy.


This week a new remastered map of Bergen was announced. This is a visual overhaul of the popular map from the original game. For those curious this post has various comparison screenshots of the original map versus the new creation. Embedded below is also a trailer showing off the latest work on sprucing up this fifteen year old game experience.


Those wanting to try out the open-source ET: Legacy game this weekend for Linux / Windows / macOS can do so at ETLegacy.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Feral Is Bringing Life is Strange 2 To Linux In 2019
Feral's GameMode Gets Patches To Adjust I/O Priority For Games
BigBen PS3OFMINIPAD Gaming Controller To Be Supported By Linux 4.20~5.0
Unvanquished Open-Source Game Still Coming Along, More Assets Licensed CC-By-SA 3.0
SDL2's OpenGL Renderer Now Provides Some State Caching, SDL 2.0.9 Is Looking Great
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play