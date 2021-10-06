ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing

One of our favorite open-source game projects, ET: Legacy for letting the legendary game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory live on as a community project, is out with a new release.
It was just earlier this year was ET: Legacy 2.77 for this game built off the open-source id Tech 3 engine code. Now as the weather cools down they are ready with ET: Legacy 2.78 for gamers wishing to continue enjoying this two decade old gaming experience.
ET: Legacy 2.78 improves its OpenAL sound system code, server-side demo recordings are now working, various frame-rate dependency handling improvements for a smoother gameplay, random crashes have been resolved, This release also brings a number of adjustments to improve the in-game competitiveness.
ET: Legacy has also been working towards its first official release with Android support that is now materializing with v2.78.
More details on this ET: Legacy 2.78 release over at etlegacy.com.
