ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 October 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING
One of our favorite open-source game projects, ET: Legacy for letting the legendary game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory live on as a community project, is out with a new release.

It was just earlier this year was ET: Legacy 2.77 for this game built off the open-source id Tech 3 engine code. Now as the weather cools down they are ready with ET: Legacy 2.78 for gamers wishing to continue enjoying this two decade old gaming experience.

ET: Legacy 2.78 improves its OpenAL sound system code, server-side demo recordings are now working, various frame-rate dependency handling improvements for a smoother gameplay, random crashes have been resolved, This release also brings a number of adjustments to improve the in-game competitiveness.


ET: Legacy has also been working towards its first official release with Android support that is now materializing with v2.78.

More details on this ET: Legacy 2.78 release over at etlegacy.com.
