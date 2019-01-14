ET: Legacy 2.76 Released For Letting Enemy Territory Live On In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 January 2019 at 12:00 AM EST.
The ET: Legacy open-source project derived from the id Tech 3 sources and letting Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory live on almost two decades later is out with their biggest release yet: version 2.76. ET: Legacy 2.76 itself is a big release but the developers involved still have more plans moving forward.

ET: Legacy 2.76 continues retaining client/server compatibility with the last official Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory 2.60 release stream. With version 2.76, which they have dubbed "The Enemy Is Weakened", there is now a Bayesian skill rating, error fixes, WolfAdmin as the default game manager, and the open-source project has deployed their own master server for the game should the id Software master server ever be retired. The developers say v2.76 is their most comprehensive release yet and a big step forward for the project.

Moving forward for future ET: Legacy releases they will be working on continued game-play improvements, improving their new renderer in order to make it attractive to new players, and supporting more hardware like Android devices and the Raspberry Pi ARM SBCs.

Those wishing to learn more about this new ET: Legacy 2.76 release can do so at etlegacy.com.
