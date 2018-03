Eric S Raymond Taking To Working On An Open Hardware / Open-Source UPS

Controversial open-source figure Eric S. Raymond is hoping to begin work on an open-source, open hardware design for an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).ESR is very unhappy with the state of UPS power supplies and he is hoping for an open-source, easily buildable design could change the landscape. At the moment the focus is on just pushing out the PCB schematics and design for such a unit with users left to build the UPS yourself, but he has said he wouldn't mind if some startup or other company ends up making use of these open-source plans to bring a better UPS to market.This comes a month after Eric's rant about uninterruptible power supplies with how he's unhappy with the products due to their poor batteries, inadequate notifications, and all around leaving a lot to be desired with not much progress being made over the years.He's hoping for this open-source UPS design to support deep-cycle margine gel batteries that would last much longer than conventional UPS batteries, use an EV-style intelligent battery-current sensors, has a textual alert status display and alarms, support USB monitoring with a fully-documented wire protocol, and be a open hardware design with open-source firmware.

ESR is organizing this new open hardware project as UPSide on GitLab . Obviously having just launched the project, it's still in its very early design stages and at this point is mostly a Wiki as he looks for help on the hardware design phase.