Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 December 2019 at 04:36 PM EST. 5 Comments
GNU --
After many delays, and seemingly as a Christmas miracle, Eric S Raymond now believes his Reposurgeon utility is officially ready to convert GCC's SVN repository over to Git.

If you aren't familiar with the long and drawn out process it's taken for migrating GCC from SVN to Git given the size of the code-base and its long history, see this earlier article about the big task at hand and ultimately how multiple solutions were devised to cover the conversion process accurately. ESR has been on the task the longest with his Reposurgeon effort but it involved delays due to RAM prices, the decision to rewrite the code in Go rather than Python, and many other challenges along the way.

But on Christmas Eve, Eric S Raymond announced on the GCC mailing list, "We believe reposurgeon is now feature-complete for a full and correct GCC conversion. Caveat: The repository is too large for verification on every single revision to be practical."

It's also not quite 100% buttoned up but is said to be in the days ahead, "We have five remaining minor issues, mostly related to user-generated .gitignore files (as opposed to files generarted from svn:ignore properties) that should not affect the GCC conversion. We expect to fix these over the next few days, anyway."

The hope had been for the GNU Compiler Collection to migrate from SVN to Git over the New Year's holidays and to begin 2020 in their Git workflow, though as they have been late in deciding between the solutions and these last minute debates, that's not looking likely but hopefully in 2020 this transition will finally be complete.
5 Comments
Related News
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
Huawei Contributes Some Glibc AArch64 Performance Optimizations
The Debate Continues Over How To Transition GCC's SVN Repository To Git
GNU C Library 2.31 Should Be Out In February - To Ship With Fedora 32
The GCC Git Conversion Heats Up With Hopes Of Converting Over The Holidays
GCC 10's C++20 "Spaceship Operator" Support Appears To Be In Good Shape
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree
Linux 5.5 Lands Fix For Booting New AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processors Without MCE Hang
The Kubuntu Focus KDE Linux Laptop Arrives
Intel Linux Driver Support Revived Again For Interesting Per-Process Usage Reporting